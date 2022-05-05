Why Will Smith Won’t Address Oscars Slap on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

Watch : Will Smith Makes First Public Appearance Since Oscars 2022 Slap

If you're hoping for clarity about Will Smith's Oscars slap, his appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will not provide that.

The David Letterman–hosted series is returning for a fourth season on May 20 and includes an A-list lineup, including Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, and the aforementioned Smith.

And though Letterman's Netflix series isn't afraid to get into sensitive topics of conversation, the 2022 Oscars slap will not be discussed. Why, you may ask? Well the simple answer: The episode was filmed before the slap ever took place.

During the March awards show, Smith made headlines by slapping Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. And, as the Netflix series notes in its description, all season four episodes were taped prior to March. In fact, E! News has learned that Smith's episode was filmed all the way back in January.

Since the ceremony, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and has been banned from attending any Academy events—including the Oscars—for the next 10 years.