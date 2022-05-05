A$AP Rocky Proposes to Rihanna With Gold Teeth in New Music Video

Watch : See Rihanna Dance at A$AP Rocky's 1st Show Since Arrest

Rihanna once sang about diamonds, but maybe a gold grill from A$AP Rocky will do?

On May 5, the rapper, 33, dropped the romantic music video for his new single titled "D.M.B." and he cast his girlfriend—who is currently expecting their first child—as his leading lady.

In the video, Rihanna, 34, appears as a bride, wearing a red wedding dress and matching veil, while carrying a bouquet of red roses. The camera pans to a grinning A$AP, whose gold teeth spell out the words, "Marry me?" In response, the "What's My Name" singer flashes her own bedazzled gold grill reading, "I do."

In the song, A$AP seems to confess his love for Rihanna, rapping, "My angel and my Goddess, when my head get clouded/My head get cloudy, my thoughts get cloudy/You're my soulmate, my Goddess (My soulmate)/And baby (I fell in love with you)."

After years of remaining pals, A$AP and the Fenty Beauty founder began dating in 2020. The Anti singer told Vogue last month that the rapper was initially in the "friend zone," but things became more serious between the two during the COVID-19 pandemic.