Jennifer Connelly, Paul Bettany and Son Kai Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Jennifer Connelly didn't fly solo at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere.
The actress, who plays Penny Benjamin alongside returning star Tom Cruise's Maverick in the sequel, brought along her husband Paul Bettany and her son Kai Dugan, 24, to the red carpet event in San Diego, Calif. on May 4.
Kai, 24, is Jennifer's eldest child, from her previous relationship with photographer David Dugan. The actress, 51, also shares two children with Paul—son Stellan Bettany, 18, and daughter Agnes Lark Bettany. The Top Gun: Maverick star and WandaVision actor rarely bring their kids to public events. This marked the first time Kai has attended one since 2013.
Both Jennifer and Paul, 50, shared on Instagram images of themselves with Kai at the premiere. The actor captioned his post, "Went to the movies last night with my Son and the Mrs @jennifer.connelly who you should follow - she's more fun than me. #topgunmaverick."
Paul occasionally posts family pics on his Instagram while Jennifer joined the social network just last week, with her profile set to promote Top Gun: Maverick ahead of its May 27 debut in theaters. The actress' first post included a few personal photos, including one showing a child who appeared to be Agnes riding a bike.
"Making my Instagram debut," the actress wrote. "I'm told this is a 'photo dump.'"
Last June, Paul shared a rare throwback pic of himself holding Stellan when he was a newborn in honor of his son's graduation from high school. The actor then shared a rare and recent photo of himself with Kai, writing, "My eldest son kai waits patiently while I try to figure out the timer on my camera… aaaand gets bored before I figure it out … then leaves me solo. Off to graduation now. X"
Paul, whose also played his WandaVision character Vision in the Avengers films, has recently been in the headlines as his friendship with Johnny Depp has come up at the actor's televised defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, who is countersuing him.