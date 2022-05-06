This Mind-Blowing American Ninja Warrior Contestant Proves Moms Really Are Superheroes

Watch : Akbar Gbaja-Biamila Phones in Terry Dubrow for One-Night Stand Advice

This "supermom" has got some serious skills!

American Ninja Warrior competitor Sandy Zimmerman made one mind-blowing run in this exclusive preview from the hit NBC show's Women's Championship episode airing on Mother's Day (May 8).

In the clip, co-host Matt Iseman declares "Sandy is coming to play," calling her a "tremendous competitor."

He adds, "But we know she's a competitor: [She] won a judo championship when she was young, played college basketball at Gonzaga. An all-around athlete."

Zimmerman effortless makes her way through the first few obstacles as co-host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila shares, "Great women competing tonight so you gotta make sure you're efficient with your moves."

Iseman adds, "This woman has three kids, a full-time job as a P.E. teacher, and she's still out here at 44 competing at the highest level of the sport."

The first four challenges prove no match for Zimmerman, but on the "Wall to Wall" obstacle she nearly wipes out! Impressively, she's able to climb her way back up one of the hanging boards and completes the course, astounding the audience and hosts.