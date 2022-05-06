The Bachelor's Madison Prewett Gushes Over "Really Cute" Boyfriend After Going Instagram Official

Madison Prewett has a big reason to smile this summer.
On May 5, The Bachelor star confirmed she is in a relationship when she debuted her new boyfriend Grant Michael Troutt on Instagram.
Calling him "so full of passion and purpose and joy," Madison wrote, "The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure. Full of highs and lows but there's nobody else in the world I'd rather do life with."
She said they've had something "special" ever since their first date. "u forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous," she recalled, "when we barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and intentional questions, and then ending the night riding around listening to Drake in the car on full blast for hours."
Now, the reality star acknowledges, "You are my best friend. My favorite hello. My hardest goodbye. There's nobody else in the world like you. Let's keep dreaming, vibing, serving, and loving."
As to why Madison wanted to go public now, the Made for This Moment author explained that she wanted people to know who is making her so happy.
"When you meet someone as amazing as Grant, you want to introduce him to everyone!" she exclusively shared with E! News. "He is passionate, inspiring and really cute. I want people to see how proud I am to date someone like him and how truly happy he makes me."
According to Madison, the pair was set up on a blind date through a mutual friend. After their first date in Dallas, the former Bachelor contestant knew she had met a special guy.
"I adore and admire most his love for Jesus, his passion to make a difference, his heart for people (no matter who they are) and his joy for life," Madison said. "He makes every room brighter and everyone better. He pursues and loves me so well. He is truly my best friend."
Some of the duo's favorite activities include eating Mexican food, watching movies, going to concerts and sharing their faith with others.
And while Bachelor Nation may be used to dates all around the world, Madison is more than happy with the simple things in life, like quality time in the great outdoors.
"My favorite date night we have had was a romantic dinner he planned for us on the beach and under the stars," she said. "I felt so loved."
Fans first met Madison when she appeared on The Bachelor with Peter Weber in 2020. While the pilot brought Madison all the way to the finale, they agreed to separate a few days after the show ended. His disapproving mom, Barbara Weber, also complicated any hopes for a reconciliation.
Since the show, Madison has developed a loyal fan base partly because of her faith and candor about life's highs and lows.
"My advice would be never settle for less than God's best," she told E! News. "Never settle for someone who doesn't honor you and your standards. Never settle for someone who doesn't respect your values. Never settle for someone who doesn't celebrate your successes or doesn't encourage you in your purpose and calling. I want others to see that our relationship is built on Jesus and what He's done for us."
Grant returned the love with an Instagram post of his own on May 5, writing, "You make me smile like nobody else. You have an infectious laughter and joy about you that is so attractive to the world. You love people fiercely. I've never met somebody that walks with such grace and beauty... You seek to honor God with all that you are. You inspire me to be better. I laugh hard with you and have also cried deeply with you. Been in some really awesome highs with you, and had some really hard moments too… you're my first call through it all. You're by my side."