Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : See Kim Kardashian CELEBRATE Post-Met Gala 2022 With Donuts & Pizza

Sure, the official theme for the 2022 Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, but really, it should've been transformations.

Several stars used their time on the iconic steps May 2 to show off a bold new look, including Kendall Jenner, who debuted bleached eyebrows, and Emma Chamberlain, the YouTube sensation showing off a platinum blonde bob. But it was Kim Kardashian who stole the show when she hit the red carpet wearing one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, complete with newly lightened tresses and the revelation she dropped 16 pounds to fit into the gown.

Outside of the Met, Lily James showed off a darker 'do, Iris Apatow switched up her length and Elizabeth Olsen unveiled her bewitching new hairstyle while promoting Doctor Stranger and the Multiverse of Madness.