Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Emma Chamberlain all switched up their looks at the 2022 Met Gala, while Elizabeth Olsen debuted a bewitching new 'do.

Sure, the official theme for the 2022 Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, but really, it should've been transformations.

Several stars used their time on the iconic steps May 2 to show off a bold new look, including Kendall Jenner, who debuted bleached eyebrows, and Emma Chamberlain, the YouTube sensation showing off a platinum blonde bob. But it was Kim Kardashian who stole the show when she hit the red carpet wearing one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, complete with newly lightened tresses and the revelation she dropped 16 pounds to fit into the gown.  

Outside of the Met, Lily James showed off a darker 'do, Iris Apatow switched up her length and Elizabeth Olsen unveiled her bewitching new hairstyle while promoting Doctor Stranger and the Multiverse of Madness.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

No one can ever say that the reality star isn't willing to commit to a bit.

In order to fit into one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic gowns for the 2022 Met Gala, Kardashian adopted a strict no-carbs and no-sugar diet to lose 16 pounds in three weeks

"It was such a challenge," Kardashian, who was accompanied by boyfriend Pete Davidson, told Vogue correspondent and BFF LaLa Anthony. "It was like a role. I was determined to fit."

The 41-year-old added that she also would wear a sauna suit two times a day and run on the treadmill, adding, "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

To complete her Marilyn makeover, Kardashian dyed her signature dark tresses platinum blonde. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kendall Jenner

Her older sister wasn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew to use the Met Gala as an excuse to switch up their look as the model debuted bleached eyebrows when she hit the carpet on May 2.

The 26-year-old, who recently returned to her natural brunette hair color after spending several weeks as a redhead, dyed her dark brows platinum blonde, a stark contrast to her all-black Prada ensemble. 

John Shearer/Getty Images
Emma Chamberlain

The YouTube star is finding out if blondes have more fun.

For her second time at the Met Gala, Chamberlain was ready to switch things up, walking the iconic steps with a platinum bob hairstyle.

"I was in the salon yesterday for 7 hours and it was very worth it," the 20-year-old told LIVE from E! "I love being blonde. I thought it would really compliment this look."

Instagram/Clayton Hawkins
Elizabeth Olsen

Wanda got bangs!

The Marvel star debuted her new fringe while promoting Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with hairstylist Clayton Hawkins posting the first photo of her fresh chop on Instagram April 30. "Witchy Things," Hawkins captioned another snap posted several days later.

The 33-year-old's wispy pieces complement her blunt bob, which she first debuted at the Emmys in September of last year.

Clayton Hawkins / Instagram
Iris Apatow

Gen-Z is channeling Old Hollywood.

The Bubble actress showed off a glam new hairstyle on April 21, rocking extensions which turned her usual bold bob into a soft, medium-length look. Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins posted a series of Instagram photos featuring Apatow's soft curls on the set of her Flaunt magazine photo shoot. 

Back in February, the 19-year-old changed up her look by trading in her natural blonde locks for a sleek black chin-length 'do.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lily James

The blonde bombshell is gone. 

Ready for a change after portraying Pamela Anderson on the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, James showed off a much darker 'do as she attended 2022 Prince's Trust Gala in New York City on April 28. 

The 33-year-old, who was previously sporting a light brunette shade, also showed off her new near-black hair color when she attended the Met Gala four days later.

