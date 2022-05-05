Summer I Turned Pretty Trailer Debuts Taylor Swift's Version of "This Love”

Watch : All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's New Video

So much for a cruel summer!

On May 5, Prime Video released the first trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty—a series based on the trilogy of the same name by To All the Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han—and with it came a special surprise: "This Love (Taylor's Version)." The trailer gives a special sneak peek to Taylor Swift's single, which drops everywhere at midnight on May 6.

The multigenerational drama—starring Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Brine and Gavin Casalegno—follows "a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children and the enduring power of strong female friendship," according to the series description. "It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak and the magic of that one perfect summer."

And we don't even have to wait until August for this drama to hit our small screens! The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres June 17 on the streamer.