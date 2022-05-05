Justin Timberlake's Birthday Surprise for Jessica Biel Proves She's the Music of His Heart

Watch : Happy Birthday Jessica Biel! -- LOOK BACK!

Forget just singing "Happy Birthday."

Justin Timberlake performed a whole range of hits for Jessica Biel during a sweet concert in honor of her 40th birthday in March.

"He did surprise me," the actress said on the May 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "He threw me such an amazing, amazing party and he flew his band in and he performed for me. I mean, look, I will go head-to-head with anybody, but I'm his no. 1 fan. I mean, like, who do I want to see on my birthday? It's him and his band. He's my favorite."

So what exactly did the singer include in his set list? "He performed all covers of all songs that made up our time together," Jessica—who is celebrating 10 years of marriage with Justin, 41, this October—shared. "So like everything from Feist to Radiohead to Donny Hathaway to, gosh, it just goes on and on."