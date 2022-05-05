Cara Delevingne to Play Selena Gomez’s Love Interest in Only Murders in the Building Season 2

Watch : "Only Murders In The Building" Season Finale Exclusive

Mabel has a new love interest in season two of Only Murders in the Building.

Series showrunner and co-creator John Hoffman shared that Selena Gomez's character will meet Alice, an art gallery owner played by Cara Delevingne, in the highly anticipated new season, returning this summer. According to Hoffman, Alice will help Mabel get "in touch with a side of herself she's been somewhat neglecting since the show began."

Hoffman is excited for fans to see Cara and Selena bring this romance to life, telling Vanity Fair, "It's a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, 'Oh, someone's opening someone's world.'"

He noted that Cara and Selena's friendship behind the scenes adds to their on-screen chemistry, saying it was "amazing" to see them acting together.

However, Mabel's sidekicks Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin) aren't as delighted to see their friend dating Alice. Hoffman shared that things will get "a little bit rough" when the men attend a party thrown by Mabel.