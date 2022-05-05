Girls5eva Cast Dishes on the Spice Girls, Season 2 Guest Stars and One-Hit Wonders

Peacock

"I was really looking back at those manufactured pop groups that were put together," said Philipps. "But then also—the way that female pop stars specifically were treated in the late '90s and early 2000s and this sort of complete tearing down of every choice that they would make, while also holding them up to impossible standards set by misogynistic a--holes who were ultimately trying to give it this ‘slap a sticker of girl power' on it and say that it was all what the ladies wanted."

The actresses portray members of a girl group that rose to fame with a one-hit wonder. But Grammy Award-winning artist Bareilles confessed that she has a "a beef with the one-hit wonder situation."

"I know so many artists in the world who we think of them as being one-hit wonders, but they've like written records," she said, "and I've had perceptions of people where I was like, ‘Oh boy, they're really washed up,' or whatever. And then I've encountered them in real life, and I'm like, ‘Oh, you like started a foundation, and you have all these records, and you play these big shows.' And I'm like, ‘I don't know if there's maybe even such a thing. It might not be a thing.'"