How Sophie Turner’s Live-In Therapist Helped Her Overcome Eating Disorder

Sophie Turner stopped at nothing to conquer her serious eating disorder.

In an Elle UK June 2022 cover interview, the Game of Thrones alum, who is pregnant with her and husband Joe Jonas' second child, recalled having a therapist live with her temporarily to help her stay healthy.

"For a long time, I was quite sick with an eating disorder and I had a companion," said Sophie, 26. "It's a live-in therapist, who would ensure I wasn't doing anything unhealthy with my eating habits."

The actress continued, "One night, I was playing over and over in my mind a comment I'd seen on Instagram. I was like, 'I'm so fat, I'm so undesirable,' and spinning out. She said to me, 'You know, no one actually cares. I know you think this, but nobody else is thinking it. You're not that important'...That was the best thing anyone could have told me."