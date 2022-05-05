You’ll Bend the Knee to This Trailer for the Game of Thrones Spin-Off

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

Winter House of the Dragon is coming!

Ahead of its August 21 premiere, HBO released the first trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel series on May 5, and it was certainly worth the wait. The series—which is based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood"— is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The series stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, a.k.a. "The Sea Snake."

The trailer opens, posing the question: "What is this brief, mortal life, if not the pursuit of legacy?"

As the clip continues, Rickard Stark Corlys Velaryon and Boremund Baratheon promise "to be faithful to King Viserys and to his named heir Princess Rhaenyra."

Though the Princess is the named heir, she knows all too well that "men would sooner put the realm to the torch, than see a woman ascend the iron throne."