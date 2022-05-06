Mother’s Day Makeovers With Size-inclusive Picks From Fashion Expert Melissa Chataigne

Watch : 2 E! Moms Get Mother's Day Makeovers

Where did the time go? Mother's Day is right around the corner. Thankfully, there's still time to shop for last-minute gifts and flowers, but if you want to get a little creative, it's not too late. You can give your mom the gift of feeling like her best self. Sometimes a new pair of jeans or a pretty dress is just what someone needs to feel fresh and rejuvenated.

Fashion expert Melissa Chataigne stopped by Daily Pop to share her must-have picks for Mother's Day makeovers. Melissa's picks are fashionable, affordable, and classic, whether you are a mom or not.