Mother’s Day Makeovers With Size-inclusive Picks From Fashion Expert Melissa Chataigne

Melissa Chataigne shares fashion and beauty staples just in time for Mother's Day.

By Marenah Dobin May 06, 2022 3:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingDaily PopShop With E!Shop FashionShop Daily Pop
Watch: 2 E! Moms Get Mother's Day Makeovers

We included these products chosen by Melissa Chataigne because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. 

Where did the time go? Mother's Day is right around the corner. Thankfully, there's still time to shop for last-minute gifts and flowers, but if you want to get a little creative, it's not too late. You can give your mom the gift of feeling like her best self. Sometimes a new pair of jeans or a pretty dress is just what someone needs to feel fresh and rejuvenated.

Fashion expert Melissa Chataigne stopped by Daily Pop to share her must-have picks for Mother's Day makeovers. Melissa's picks are fashionable, affordable, and classic, whether you are a mom or not.

read
Mother’s Day 2022: The Best Flower Deals Your Mom Will Appreciate

Mother's Day Makeover Look 1

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner Reveals the Devin Booker Photo That’s Her Lock Screen

2

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Confirms New Romance

3

Why Rebecca Romijn Says John Stamos Divorce Was "Heartbreaking"

Lulus XOXO White Sleeveless Bodysuit

A white top is just such a classic choice. This bodysuit is fitted, ultra-flattering, and it goes with everything. IIt has a supportive, V-bar neckline and you can also get this in burgundy.

$28
Lulus

Lulus Making Trouble Light Wash Distressed High Rise Mom Jeans

Pair that white bodysuit with some tastefully distressed "mom" jeans. You can easily dress up these pants or go for a more casual look. The styling possibilities are endless with this style, which is available in sizes ranging from 0 to 14.

$72
$59
Lulus

BlankNYC For The Night Jacket

It doesn't get any cooler than a black, leather jacket, right? This is one of those jackets that you can wear in the fall, spring, and winter. You can never go wrong with black leather, but that's not your only option here. This one also comes in powder blue and white.

$98
BlankNYC
$64-$119
Amazon
$98
Nordstrom

Lulus Flairee Sage Square Toe Lace-Up High Heel Sandals

These square-toe heels definitely make a statement. Stand out with these sage green sandals. Or you can go for this same style in brown or yellow.

$38
Lulus

Mother's Day Makeover Look 2

Melissa Mercedes x ELOQUII One Shoulder Ruffle Dress

You will look and feel like you're on vacation in this stunning, ruffle dress. It's available in sizes ranging from 14 to 32 and you can get a 40% discount when you use the promo code WOW at checkout.

$130
$78
ELOQUII

CL by Laundry Go On Light Gold Platform Ankle Strap Heels

These gold heels are staple for your wardrobe. They complement any outfit and the platform heels are so much easier to walk in than stilettos. 

$49
Lulus

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

No matter what the weather is like, sweat happens, especially at this time of year. And, unfortunately, that can mess up your makeup. That's why you need to finish your makeup application with a few spritzes of Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray. It keeps your makeup in place for up 16 hours. Its formula actually lowers your makeup's temperature to lock your look in place, according to the brand. If you want smudge-proof, transfer-proof makeup that looks amazing, you need to use this every single time you get ready. 

 

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald included this in her list of beauty must-havesLisa Barlow has recommended this and so did Margaret JosephsNina Dobrev uses this setting spray and so do our E! shopping editorsOlivia Liang keeps this in her bag. This is one of our favorite beauty fixes and sweat-proof makeup essentials. The spray has 603.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, 17,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$15-$33
Sephora
$15-$42
Ulta
$15-$31
Amazon

If you're looking for last-minute Mother's Day gifts, these subscription boxes are thoughtful options.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner Reveals the Devin Booker Photo That’s Her Lock Screen

2

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Confirms New Romance

3

Why Rebecca Romijn Says John Stamos Divorce Was "Heartbreaking"

4

Addison Rae Leaves Little to the Imagination in Barely-There Outfit

5

Dave Chappelle Breaks Silence About Onstage Attack During New Show