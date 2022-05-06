Mother’s Day Makeovers With Size-inclusive Picks From Fashion Expert Melissa Chataigne

We included these products chosen by Melissa Chataigne because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Where did the time go? Mother's Day is right around the corner. Thankfully, there's still time to shop for last-minute gifts and flowers, but if you want to get a little creative, it's not too late. You can give your mom the gift of feeling like her best self. Sometimes a new pair of jeans or a pretty dress is just what someone needs to feel fresh and rejuvenated.
Fashion expert Melissa Chataigne stopped by Daily Pop to share her must-have picks for Mother's Day makeovers. Melissa's picks are fashionable, affordable, and classic, whether you are a mom or not.
Lulus XOXO White Sleeveless Bodysuit
A white top is just such a classic choice. This bodysuit is fitted, ultra-flattering, and it goes with everything. IIt has a supportive, V-bar neckline and you can also get this in burgundy.
Lulus Making Trouble Light Wash Distressed High Rise Mom Jeans
Pair that white bodysuit with some tastefully distressed "mom" jeans. You can easily dress up these pants or go for a more casual look. The styling possibilities are endless with this style, which is available in sizes ranging from 0 to 14.
BlankNYC For The Night Jacket
It doesn't get any cooler than a black, leather jacket, right? This is one of those jackets that you can wear in the fall, spring, and winter. You can never go wrong with black leather, but that's not your only option here. This one also comes in powder blue and white.
Lulus Flairee Sage Square Toe Lace-Up High Heel Sandals
These square-toe heels definitely make a statement. Stand out with these sage green sandals. Or you can go for this same style in brown or yellow.
Melissa Mercedes x ELOQUII One Shoulder Ruffle Dress
You will look and feel like you're on vacation in this stunning, ruffle dress. It's available in sizes ranging from 14 to 32 and you can get a 40% discount when you use the promo code WOW at checkout.
CL by Laundry Go On Light Gold Platform Ankle Strap Heels
These gold heels are staple for your wardrobe. They complement any outfit and the platform heels are so much easier to walk in than stilettos.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
No matter what the weather is like, sweat happens, especially at this time of year. And, unfortunately, that can mess up your makeup. That's why you need to finish your makeup application with a few spritzes of Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray. It keeps your makeup in place for up 16 hours. Its formula actually lowers your makeup's temperature to lock your look in place, according to the brand. If you want smudge-proof, transfer-proof makeup that looks amazing, you need to use this every single time you get ready.
