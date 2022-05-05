La La Anthony Confesses She's Not the "Most Confident" About Finding Love After Carmelo Anthony Split

Watch : La La Anthony Opens Up About Finding Love Again

La La Anthony is wearing her heart on her sleeve.

Almost a year after filing for divorce from Carmelo Anthony, the TV personality shared her thoughts on finding love again in the future.

"I do hope that I'll find love again one day," she told Charlamagne Tha God on the May 5 episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Emerging Hollywood series. "I can't necessarily say I'm the most confident about it. Sometimes I'm like, 'Maybe it's just not in the cards for me.' And everyone's like, 'What are you talking about?' I just feel like, you know, maybe an incredible son, an incredible career, is like, that's for me. And maybe it's just not going to be, like, this incredible love."

Still, her pals, including Ciara, have told her not to give up hope. "People are like, 'You can't say that. Words have power," La La said. "You got Ciara over here, one of my best friends, like, 'No, you need to pray the exact kind of man you want! You need to pray!'"

But if she doesn't find the one, that's perfectly fine with La La. "And I do pray and I definitely pray that it will happen," she continued. "But I'm also at a place where if it doesn't, it doesn't."