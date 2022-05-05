Heather Rae El Moussa Shares How Tarek El Moussa's Kids Have Helped Through IVF Journey

Watch : Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa's Fertility Journey UPDATE

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa's journey to have a baby has been difficult. But luckily, his kids are there to make the process a little easier.

In an interview with Us Weekly posted May 4, the Selling Sunset star said that having Tarek and his kids Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, "for moral support was everything."

"There's a lot of ups and downs and it's emotional," Heather said, later noting how Tarek would comfort her on the days she "didn't even wanna get out of bed."

She also talked about the physical demands of IVF, citing the hormonal injections, blood tests and ultrasounds. "I'm lucky I have my husband and my kids there for the moral support," she said. "They'd sing with me and hold my hand and stand in the bathroom with me."

The 34-year-old said she and Tarek "wanted to involve them throughout the whole process just because we're very open with them and they're the most important things to us."