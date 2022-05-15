2022 Billboard Music Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Exclusive

Doja Cat Breaks Down Her Nearly Topless Look at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Doja Cat strutted the 2022 Billboard Awards red carpet as the second most-nominated artist of the night, arriving on the heels of major achievements—including a Coachella set and Grammy win.

Watch: Doja Cat Addresses Swerving Jack Harlow at BBMAs 2022

Tha-tha-tha-that's our Doja Cat.

The Grammy-winning artist strutted the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a head-turning and nearly topless look. Her Schiaparelli outfit included a form-fitting black dress with a sheer beige top and golden pasties by Agent Provocateur. She accessorized with Bijules Jewelry rings and a Planet Her Saturn-shaped bag.

She told Live From E! that she was channeling "anatomy and space" with her look, highlighting her "nipples, toes and ears."  

Doja quipped of her nipples, "You can have them out and it's not a crime."

During her exclusive interview, she also touched on her announcement in March that she was planning to quit music. "It wasn't a joke, not to me at the time," Doja clarified. "I'm here because I make music and I want to make music again. It's like how am I supposed to do that when I'm doing a bunch of things?" 

She added, "I'm getting a break and that break is going to be me making music."

photos
Doja Cat’s Style Evolution

Doja is the second most-nominated artist at this year's award show with 14 total nominations including Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for Planet Her. She will compete against Adele, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift for Top Female Artist at the ceremony, hosted by Diddy at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15.

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Doja already won the 2022 awards for Top R&B Female Artist and Top Viral Song ahead of the show.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd leads the pack with 17 total nominations, including Top Artist and Top Hot 100 Song for "Save Your Tears" with Ariana Grande.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Doja just won a 2022 Grammy for her single with SZA titled "Kiss Me More." She nearly missed her win for a bathroom break, having to run from the stalls to the stage when she was announced the winner of the Best Pop Duo or Group Performance Grammy. 

While her win didn't go as planned, her set at Coachella was one for the books. The 26-year-old had an incredible performance nicknamed Dochella. At the festival, she also announced the greatest achievement possible: bringing back the Mexican pizza at Taco Bell.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

How did she do it? Through TikTok. She shared a video with the eclectic song, including the Taco Bell "bong" and her saying "refried beans" in the background. 

"This one is for my fans," she told E! News in April. "What better way to share the news than during one of my biggest performances yet. We did it, Mexican Pizza is finally back."

In 2021, the "Say So" singer was nominated for four Billboard Music Awards, including Top R&B Album and Top New Artist. She won Top R&B Female Artist while walking the red carpet, shocking fans with her looks and her talent. 

Doja never fails to impress on the red carpet, and 2022 is no different. See more of her dreamy fashion moments below.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for FRIENDS 'N' FAMILY
January 2014

The then 18-year-old rapper attended the Friends 'N' Family 17th Annual Pre-Grammy Party in Los Angeles, California.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
June 2019

Doja wore an all pink ensemble (which included cat ears!) for the BET Awards in 2019.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Spotify)
October 2019

The Hot Pink rapper posed backstage in a matching grey two-piece set during the RapCaviar Live Concert in October 2019.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL
October 2019

For TIDAL's 5th Annual Benefit Concert in New York City, Doja rocked an edgy ensemble, which included an ivory bustier and leather pants.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
January 2020

Red hot! Doja attended the 2020 Adult Video News Awards in Las Vegas wearing a red-lace dress complete with matching gloves.

Tiffany Kyees
October 2020

Pretty Little Thing! In October 2020, the "Say So" artist attended an event for the clothing brand wearing a gorgeous, multi-colored outfit.

ABC via Getty Images
November 2020

Doja stunned in a sheer-suede bustier ensemble when she attended the 2020 American Music Awards. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV
November 2020

For the MTV EMAs in November 2020, Doja opted to wear a matching black crop top and shorts set complete with a patterned black sheer dress.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
November 2020

Quick change! Doja stunned in her second suede outfit for the evening during the 2020 American Music Awards.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
October 2020

Doja stole the spotlight in a sheer ensemble for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

ABC/Gilles Mingasson
January 2021

Fit for the occasion! For Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021, the "Rules" artist wore a silver wig to match her silver sheer-sequined outfit.

Ciao Pix/Shutterstock
August 2021

Doja stunned in a gorgeous floral gown for a Dolce & Gabbana event during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. 

MediaPunch / BACKGRID
August 2021

For another Dolce & Gabbana event in Italy, the 26-year-old wore a floral midi dress with ruffle detail.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
May 2021

Green goddess! Doja graced the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a sheer floor-length complete with a matching cape.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
September 2021

For the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, the Grammy nominee wore a black corset bodysuit with purple drapery and red latex thigh-high boots.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
February 2022

For Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Doja rocked black matching undergarments, paired with a white sheer fishnet dress.

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
March 2022

The "Need to Know" artist stunned in a black gown (which included a jaw-dropping sweetheart neckline) for the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
April 2022

For the 2022 Grammys, Doja strutted the red carpet in a studded light blue Versace gown.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
April 2022

And after walking the red carpet, she changed into a tan slit gown with a similar studded texture to accept her award for Best Pop Duo or Group performance with SZA. The acceptance was slightly delayed by a bathroom break. The "Get Into It (Yuh)" singer ran to the stage out of breath, telling the audience, "I have never taken such a fat piss in my whole life." 

"I really appreciate it," Doja said of the win. "Thank you to everybody, my family, my team, I wouldn't be here without you and I wouldn't be here without my fans."

Watch Live From E!: 2022 Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, May 15, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, only on E!

