Saved By The Bell Reboot Canceled After 2 Seasons

Saved By The Bell won't be heading back to class. After two seasons, Peacock has announced that the reboot of the beloved high school series has been canceled. Get all the details here.

By Daniel Trainor May 05, 2022 2:19 AMTags
TVSaved by the BellCelebrities
School's out for Saved By The Bell.

The Peacock reboot of the iconic teen sitcom has been canceled after two seasons, the streamer has confirmed to E! News. 

Saved By The Bell featured original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively, alongside newcomers Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-PeñaHaskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden.

OG cast members Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies also made recurring appearances on the show, and Mark Paul Gosselaar's Zack Morris even played the governor of California.

"We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans," Peacock said in a statement. "Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield's superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show's legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen."

In April, the show won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Throughout its run, the show was championed for its portrayal of LGBTQ+ youth. 

The original Saved By The Bell ran from 1989 to 1993 and spawned two spin-off series—Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class—in addition to two TV movies.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

