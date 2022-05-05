Behati Prinsloo Shares Best Parenting Advice She Received From Adam Levine's Family

Watch : Adam Levine Debuts New Must-See Face Tattoo

Behati Prinsloo may have her hands full with the two kids she shares with husband Adam Levine, but she's thankful for the role models she has to help her navigate motherhood.

"I'm lucky I have a lot of amazing moms in my life," she told E! News at Baby2Baby's Mother's Day Distribution Presented by ByHeart and Paul Mitchell on April 21. "My own mom, my grandmother, Adam's mom, who lives here. His stepmom. All my friends that have kids. So I have a big support that I can turn to if there's something I really need to figure out."

The 33-year-old and the Maroon 5 front man—who tied the knot in 2014—share daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. Over the years, Behati said she has learned not to sweat the small stuff when it come to raising two girls.

"I think the best piece of parenting advice is our doctor and Adam's great grandmother told us is don't sweat the little things," she shared. "Don't sweat the little things and pick your battles. There's a battle nitpick and I'm always like, ‘You know what, this is not the one I need to fight right now because it's not worth it.'"