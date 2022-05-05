Everything Kim Kardashian Has Said About Her Difficult Met Gala Looks

Kim Kardashian has been known to take extreme measures to achieve her look for fashion's biggest night. Find out what she's said about her challenging Met Gala outfits in the past.

By Gabrielle Chung May 05, 2022 2:51 AM
Kim Kardashian doesn't play around when it comes to fashion's biggest night.

Ever since making her Met Gala debut in 2013, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has continued to step up her style game, rocking daring gowns while sashaying up the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. And while the 41-year-old has always had a passion for fashion, she's been known to go to extreme measures to achieve her look.

Take the camp-themed 2019 Met Gala, where Kim admittedly couldn't sit down due to the waist-snatching corset she wore under her head-turning Thierry Mugler dress. Designed by renowned corsetmaker Mr Pearl, the undergarment was so restricting that the SKIMs mogul took "breathing lessons" from the designer to make sure she could still function on the night of the red carpet event.

Now, Kim is raising eyebrows (and getting some criticism) after admitting that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into a gown once belonging to Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 gala. 

"It was such a challenge," the 41-year-old told Vogue on May 2. "It was like a role. I was determined to fit."

What else has Kim done in the name of Met Gala fashion? Keep reading to find out.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Blonde Moment

In order to channel Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Met Gala, Kim spent 10 hours before the red carpet event bleaching her trademark brunette hair. In a YouTube video shared by Kylie Jenner, Kim quipped of the lengthy dye job, "I'll risk getting my hair to fall out."

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Corset Chaos

To achieve the look of a super snatched waist in her Thierry Mugler dress at the 2019 Met Gala, themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion," Kim wore a constricting corset by Mr Pearl that made it difficult for her to move. Despite taking "breathing lessons" from the designer to ensure that she can breathe while wearing the undergarment, the ultra-cinched ensemble restricted her from sitting, forcing Kim to, um, opt out of using the bathroom once she had it on.

"If it's an emergency, I think I pee my pants and then have my sister wipe my leg up," she said while preparing for the event, as shown on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I'm not even joking. She can wipe my leg up."

Kim also said the beads on her gown, which hung off the fabric to make it look like she had just climbed out of the ocean, poked her from the inside. She quipped, "It's a cactus."

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Stuck on You

Although Kim radiated in gold on the red carpet in 2018, her Versace gown proved to more troublesome once she got inside the Met. In a video shared to her social media account, Kim said the sequins on her dress kept getting caught on other people's clothes—particularly the tulle skirt of fellow guest SZA.

"When your dress is connected to this beauty," she quipped in the clip, showing their downs entwined together as assistants tried to untangle the knotted chaos. "We're stuck together!"

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
No Sleep Till Manhattan

You could say that Kim didn't get much beauty beauty rest before the 2016 gala. After all, the reality star previously explained, she met up with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing once she flew into New York at 1 a.m. for a fitting, where they "literally cut skirts in half, created tops from dresses, and stayed up until 4 a.m. to get the perfect option that we felt fit the theme."

The result was a result was a futuristic metallic gown that paired perfectly with the theme of "Manus × Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology."

Kim added, "The process of getting ready for an event like this is intense; it really takes a village."

The SKIMS mogul later called bleaching her eyebrows for the look a "big mistake."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Call Me, Maybe?

Not only did Kim's her Balenciaga ensemble made it hard for Met Gala chairwoman Anna Wintour to recognize her during the 2021 event, but the head-to-toe look also prevented the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from jotting down Pete Davidson phone number.

"I saw him at the Met and he knew I was hosting SNL but it wasn't announced yet. He came up to me and we were talking about SNL," she recalled of their encounter during an episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "I had gloves on and I couldn't get into my phone."

Fortunately, the couple reconnected during Kim's SNL appearance and the rest was history.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Wardrobe Problems

Before Kim had even stepped onto the red carpet at the 2014 Met Gala, her look was already causing some drama. Not only did Kim suffer a wardrobe malfunction in the high-slit Lanvin gown while on her way to the Met, but the chunky belt and leather cuffs she originally wore with the dress were "a bit too rock 'n' roll" for her taste.

To make sure she was camera-ready, Kim ditched the accessories in the car and swapped them for a clean black satin belt.

John Shearer/Getty Images
3-Week Weight Loss

On the first Monday of May in 2022, Kim walked the Met Gala red carpet in the gold gown Marilyn Monroe famously wore while singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962. Since the dress was a piece of American history and could not be altered, Kim said she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit in it.

"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she told Vogue. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

 

