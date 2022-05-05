Exclusive

7 Things Kyla Pratt Can’t Live Without

Call Me Kat star Kyla Pratt shared her must-haves, including two picks inspired by Beyoncé and Tupac Shakur.

By Marenah Dobin May 05, 2022 12:00 PMTags
Things Kyle Pratt Can't Live Without Storm Santos

We interviewed Kyla because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all have those must-have items that help us get through a tough day and stay on track with our goals. Even celebrities rely on their essential products. Call Me Kat star Kyla Pratt shared her favorite products that help her to stay organized, feel relaxed and get in the best mindset possible during an exclusive E! interview.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder cast member even includes two picks inspired by icons Beyonce and Tupac. Check out Kyla's favorite books, beauty products, travel must-haves, and wellness essentials.

The Season 2 finale episode of Call Me Kat airs May 5, 2022 on the Fox network

Okay African Shea Butter

"I cannot leave the house without shea butter. If I do, I feel panicked and like I'm missing something!"

$6
$5
Amazon

Away The Bigger Carry-On

"This is some of the best luggage I've found to date. Now that I'm done with Call Me Kat Season 2 production, I am looking forward to actually putting it to use!"

This suitcase comes in nine colors and you have the option get a built-in USB charging port.

$295
Awat

Fabletics Activewear

"I am a tomboy at heart and am happy any day I don't have to get super dressed and put on a bunch of makeup. I live in my athletic wear and love the different styles Fabletics has to offer!"

The Rose That Grew From Concrete by Tupac Shakur

"I have been carrying this with me everywhere I go and recommending it to everyone I meet. Tupac Shakur was a true genius and I love glancing at his written word when I need a pick me up."

This book has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$16
$13
Amazon

The 22-Day Revolution: The Plant-Based Program That Will Transform Your Body, Reset Your Habits, and Change Your Life by Marco Borges

"I heard about this from reading about Beyonce's recommendation of the book. I'm learning by reading this everyday about plant-based eating and what it does for your body."

$28
$11
Amazon

Clever Fox Planner PRO – Weekly & Monthly Life Planner to Increase Productivity, Time Management and Hit Your Goals – Organizer, Gratitude Journal

"People think I'm an old lady for still writing everything down in a planner, but if I put it things in my phone I'll forget to check it! I live by my planner."

This planner has 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it has been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and Real Housewives of Miami cast member Dr. Nicole Martin.

$38
Amazon

Pachamama Essentials Large Smoky Quartz Crystal

"I carry a few crystals with me at all times that are known for different properties. I usually have smokey quartz, which is for good energy, and Blue Obsidian for communication and grounding."

$8
Amazon

