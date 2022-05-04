See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Watch : Met Gala RECAP: Kim Loses 16 Lbs., Kourt's Theme & WTF Fashion

Married to the Met—and to the mom life.

On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The video shows Stormi bouncing on grandma Kris Jenner's lap while Kris and Kylie chant, "We're going to New York!" after boarding on a private jet. Stormi was also sure to show her aunt Khloe Kardashian some love by giving her a hug and a high five on the plane.

And Stormi wasn't the only little one jet-setting off to the Big Apple. Kylie showed a clip of her son's feet rocking some Jordan sneakers. "Look at my son's cute shoes," Kylie gushed. "He can't even walk yet."