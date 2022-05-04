See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Married to the Met—and to the mom life.
On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.
The video shows Stormi bouncing on grandma Kris Jenner's lap while Kris and Kylie chant, "We're going to New York!" after boarding on a private jet. Stormi was also sure to show her aunt Khloe Kardashian some love by giving her a hug and a high five on the plane.
And Stormi wasn't the only little one jet-setting off to the Big Apple. Kylie showed a clip of her son's feet rocking some Jordan sneakers. "Look at my son's cute shoes," Kylie gushed. "He can't even walk yet."
During the video, Kylie shared that she was absent from last year's Met Gala because she needed to tend to Stormi's health.
"This is my first Met in two years," Kylie explained. "I was supposed to go last year but Stormi got a little sick so I had to take her back to L.A. but I am just excited."
Once they landed, Stormi kept close by during her mom's final Met Gala fitting and her glam time for the special event.
In the makeup chair, Kylie shared why her look, which consisted of a white gown paired with a mesh t-shirt and a ball cap by Off-White, was so sentimental to her.
She said that honoring Off-White's founder, Virgil Abloh—who died in November after losing his battle to cancer—was her driving force for attending this year's Met Gala.
"The only reason why I came to the Met this year, to be honest, I decided really last minute I wasn't gonna go and I was like, 'Unless I can go and honor Virgil and you know, Shannon [Abloh] would want me to go and I would wear Off-White, then that's the only reason I would go today to honor him.'"
Kylie noted that because she and Virgil had spoken about attending the Met Gala for two years, it felt "right" to make her return sporting an Off-White ensemble. And, of course, with her two little ones in tow too!