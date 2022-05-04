Matt James Didn't Realize He Was the First Black Bachelor When He Agreed to Do the Show

Watch : Matt James Addresses Recent Bachelor Nation Controversies

Matt James made reality TV history—and he didn't even know it.

On season 25 of The Bachelor in 2021, Matt became the first Black Bachelor in the franchise's 19 year tenure. According to Matt, he had no clue he was breaking new ground for the franchise.

"I guess I didn't think that was something that hadn't been done," he said on Us Weekly's Here for the Right Reasons podcast May 3. "I didn't think that was something that we hadn't crossed yet. I've seen a bunch of Black people come through the franchise. I assumed. I didn't know."

Matt was originally cast on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, but after filming was delayed due to COVID-19, he was selected to take over the Bachelor mantle. When the call came, Matt thought it was a joke.

"Initially, I thought it was a prank call," Matt recalled. "It was the middle of COVID. I was living a quarantine house with all my friends."