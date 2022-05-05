How TikToker Elyse Myers Uses Her Platform to Raise Awareness for Mental Health

Watch : How Camila Cabello Overcame Her Mental Health Struggles

Elyse Myers believes talking about mental health should be easy. How easy? As easy as scrolling on TikTok.

The TikToker, who has over four million followers on the app, is known for her comedic videos recounting awkward encounters and relatable stories, but she has also used the platform for mental health awareness. More recently, she commemorated Mental Health Awareness month by reminding fans to take their medication.

"You don't actually cure yourself overnight," Elyse said in a TikTok. "That is the meds working so, keep taking 'em! Okay. Happy mental Health Awareness month."

The 28-year-old first went viral on TikTok in October 2021 with her video recalling a first date which involved ordering 100 hardshell tacos from Taco Bell and walking right through red flags. As Elyse started creating videos more consistently, she realized that she could do more than make people laugh.

"I've always loved to encourage people one-on-one in my own life—sharing my story and opening up my life like that," she told E! News. "I just thought, ‘Why am I not doing that in a space that has so many eyeballs on me? Why am I not using that platform for more than just making people laugh?'"