We Can’t Get Over the Best Dressed Stars to Ever Attend the Billboard Music Awards

Watch : Diddy Announces Travis Scott Will PERFORM at BBMAs 2022

The volume is about to be turned all the way up on the red carpet.

The star-studded 2022 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs, is set to air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Weekend, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber lead the pack in nominations with over a dozen each. The show will also feature powerhouse performances from the likes of Florence + The Machine, Morgan Wallen, Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion, Mary J. Blige and more.

And the fashions are sure to be just as loud as songs, as each year the Billboard Music Awards red carpet serves up killer looks from music's biggest stars.

Back in 2011, Rihanna suited up in Max Azria, complete with fiery red hair that had everyone talking and in 2016, Britney Spears flashed her rock hard abs in a blue-silver sparkling two-piece set by Charbel Zoe.