We Can’t Get Over the Best Dressed Stars to Ever Attend the Billboard Music Awards

Ahead of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, we're revisiting the most stylish celebs to ever attend the star-studded event—from Lizzo in her "Vote" dress to Lil Nas X in his snakeskin Gucci suit.

The volume is about to be turned all the way up on the red carpet.

The star-studded 2022 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs, is set to air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Weekend, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber lead the pack in nominations with over a dozen each. The show will also feature powerhouse performances from the likes of Florence + The Machine, Morgan Wallen, Silk SonicMegan Thee Stallion, Mary J. Blige and more.

And the fashions are sure to be just as loud as songs, as each year the Billboard Music Awards red carpet serves up killer looks from music's biggest stars.

Back in 2011, Rihanna suited up in Max Azria, complete with fiery red hair that had everyone talking and in 2016, Britney Spears flashed her rock hard abs in a blue-silver sparkling two-piece set by Charbel Zoe.

In 2020, Lizzo used the red carpet as a platform to encourage people to vote, rocking a black-and-white custom Christian Siriano minidress that spoke for itself.

The men are also known to slay the carpet at the Billboard Music Awards. Lil Nas X served up psychedelic Prince vibes in a snake-printed Gucci suit with pussy-bow blouse and side-swept wet-and-wavy mullet in 2020, while Nick Jonas worked a full emerald green ensemble by Fendi the following year.

Keep scrolling to revisit the other best dressed stars to ever attend the Billboard Music Awards.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lizzo

In 2020, the singer wore a black and white custom Christian Siriano dress that encouraged people to vote in the then upcoming election.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Rihanna

All suited up! This 2011 Max Azria look is just as chic today as it was a decade ago. 

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lil Nas X

The raper had fans comparing him to Prince in 2020, arriving in a snake-skin print Gucci suit over a pussy-bow blouse. He completed the look with black leather boots, Bvlgari rings, black dangling earrings, tinted sunglasses and a side-swept wet-and-wavy mullet.

Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp
Britney Spears

In 2016, the princess of flashed her rock hard abs in a blue-silver sparkling two-piece set by Charbel Zoe.

 

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Nick Jonas

The Jonas Brothers member looked effortlessly cool in a full emerald green ensemble by Fendi in 2021.

Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra

In 2019, the actress brought a splash of sultry Hollywood glamour to the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in this plunging white sequined dress from Zuhair Murad.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Alicia Keys

The "Fallin" singer wore a fun pink Valentino crop top, trousers, and wrap, accessorized with Messika jewels in 2021.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo blew the 2014 crowd away in this striking ruby Donna Karan design.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
Saweetie

In 2021, the rapper popped in a peach-colored ruffled gown from Giambattista Valli, featuring cascading petals at the chest, tulle skirt and a high-slit.

Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Julianne Hough

At the 2019 ceremony, the ballroom pro posed in a glamorous take on the short suit set by Genny,

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Taylor Swift

Look what you made her do! The pop star marked the 2015 show with this showstopping Balmain jumpsuit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
Sophie Turner

The Games Of Thrones alum went for a fabulous futuristic look with a silver embroidered jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton in 2019.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage via ABC
Katy Perry

In 2012, the pop star envisioned a "Teenage Dream" with this lavender Blumarine gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Maluma

In 2019, the Columbian singer showed off a rainbow streaked snake-skin moto-jacket and pants combo.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
Selena Gomez

One word: Sultry! Ms. Gomez showcases her sleek physique in a black cutout Dolce & Gabbana gown at the 2012 show.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

Looking sharp, Shawn! The "In My Blood" performer nailed it at the 2018 ceremony in a Kooples suit teamd with Cuban-heeled boots by Calvin Klein.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens

Marvelous in Marchesa! The former Disney Channel darling looked like a dream ahead of the 2017 ceremony. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Kelly Clarkson

The Voice judge and 2018 Billboard Music Awards host  wowed in a long-sleeve, all-black Christian Siriano gown—something a modern-day Evil Queen would don.

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
BTS

In 2018, K-pop's hottest boy band went all out in coordinating Gucci threads. 

John Shearer/Getty Images
Zendaya

The star's simple yet bold look by Calvin Klein Collection is one we won't soon forget. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

Wearing an embellished Balmain jumpsuit, the pop sensation came in like a wrecking ball to the 2013 Billboard Music Awards. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Janet Jackson

The music icon picked this edgy Rami Kadi design before receiving Billboard's Icon Award in 2018.

Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
Kendall Jenner

There's something so chic about the futuristic-inspired ensemble by Olcay Gulsen that the supermodel wore in 2014. 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
G-Eazy

A sequin lapel elevated the rapper's sophisticated suit in 2017.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

Balmain beauty! The Lip Sync Battle star went for the gold (and black and silver) in 2015.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Addison Rae

The TikTok star went for a vampy vibe in 2020, choosing a slinky, Mugler cutout gown, styled with leather opera-length gloves.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

Before she was a Mrs., the blonde bombshell was busy dominating the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in this slinky Alexandre Vauthier gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via ABC
Carrie Underwood

As always, Carrie is a red carpet vision in this frothy Oscar de la Renta princess gown back in 2012.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

The A-lister can do no wrong, this ultra-sexy Charbel Zoe Couture gown included!

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
John Legend

In 2017, the singer-songwriter channeled his inner fashion maven in Gucci.

Watch Live From E!: 2022 Billboard Music Awards Sunday, May 15 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, only on E!

