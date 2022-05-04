Cheslie Kryst's Mom Recalls Heartbreaking Moment She Learned of Daughter's Death

Watch : Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst's Cause of Death Revealed

Mornings will never be the same for April Simpkins, mother of late beauty queen Cheslie Kryst.

In January, April lost her 30-year-old daughter—a former Miss USA who worked as a lawyer and Extra TV correspondent—to suicide at age 30. On a May 4 episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's family talk show Red Table Talk, now streaming on Facebook Watch, April shared that Chelsie, the second-eldest of her six children, was her "best friend" and an essential part of her mornings.

"She was the first person I talked to when I woke up," April said. "We would literally just go about our morning, Facetiming each other. She'd be putting on her makeup, I'd be getting myself ready at my desk. 'How's your day?' 'What's going on?' So to not have that makes mornings awful for me."

Cheslie died around 7 a.m. on January 30. "I was leaving my [exercise] class," April said. "I was going to call her on my way home and when I looked at my phone, I noticed there was a text message from her."