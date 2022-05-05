See Which Iconic Girl Group and Grammy-Winning Singer Went Home on The Masked Singer

It was the rare quadruple elimination on The Masked Singer.
Four different singers were unmasked during the May 4 showdown, with one celebrity advancing on to battle for the Masked Singer crown against Firefly and Ringmaster.
Kicking off the night's festivities was The Prince, who performed an impressive version of Stevie Wonder's "Sir Duke." The regal frog's latest clue package included an image of Carnegie Hall, sheets of music, an airplane and a colony of bats.
Next, Space Bunny pulled double duty by singing and rapping "Now That We Found Love" by Heavy D & the Boyz. Bunny's clue package featured a crown, rabbit ears, a boombox and power tools.
In the final solo performance of the evening, it was Queen Cobra's turn to shine. So far this season, the biggest mystery surrounding Queen Cobra has been how many cobras there actually are. Prior to their rendition of "Leave The Door Open" by Silk Sonic, Cobra revealed that she was three separate singers with a storied history together. Her clue package featured a Charlie's Angels reference, some chili peppers and a photo of Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and Celine Dion.
After the group of mystery celebrities performed on their own, it was time for a group performance of Katy Perry's "Roar."
After a combined panel and fan vote, Space Bunny was eliminated first and revealed to be two-time Grammy winner Shaggy, best known for his No. 1 hits "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel."
Next, the Queen Cobra trio were told to slither their way home and unmasked as legendary '90s girl group En Vogue, best known for hit singles "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)" and "Free Your Mind."
The results secured The Prince's spot in The Masked Singer's May 18 season finale where he'll perform against Firefly and Ringmaster.
On May 11, watch The Masked Singer: Road to the Finals at 8 p.m. on FOX to gear up for the final showdown.
Keep reading for more clues about the three finalists, as well as this season's batch of eliminated celebrities: