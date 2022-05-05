See How The Staircase Cast Compares to Their Real-Life Characters

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Are true-crime fans ready to climb The Staircase once again?

Inspired by the captivating documentary of the same title, the HBO Max series stars Colin Firth as novelist Michael Peterson and Toni Collette as his second wife, Kathleen. In December 2001, Kathleen was found dead at the bottom of a staircase inside the family's home in Durham, North Carolina.

The show explores complex themes like grief and reimagines what Kathleen's life might have looked like in the months before she died.

The story alone is gripping, with all the makings of a John Grisham novel, but the actor's breathtaking performances and dedication to imitating their real-life counterparts add immense depth to the portrayal. Firth sheds his English accent and takes on the boisterous voice of Kathleen's widower, Michael, while Collette goes to unimaginable lengths to depict the dramatic moment Kathleen took her last breath.

The stars are joined in their endeavors by an ensemble cast, who together illustrate the nuance and complexity of the case, which continues to fascinate people to this day.