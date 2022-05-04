Elizabeth Olsen Recalls Being “Spoiled” By Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Growing up as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's little sister certainly came with some advantages
Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she got lots of attention from the famous twins when she was younger, as her older sisters often competed for her affection.
"It's an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twins," she told Harper's Bazaar UK in a profile published May 5. "If I was spoiled by one, the other one wanted to match it. I loved it."
By the time Elizabeth was born in 1989, Mary-Kate and Ashley were already household names, thanks to their shared role as Michelle Tanner on the hit ABC sitcom Full House. The 33-year-old said she knew she also wanted to get into acting at a young age, but following in her sisters' success was a daunting feat.
"I always knew that it was what I wanted to do, I just had a lot of insecurities about wanting to do it," she shared. "I've always felt that presence, which made me work harder, and maybe have a chip on my shoulder to be over-prepared and disciplined, so I could feel like I'm really earning it.'
Elizabeth previously talked bout not wanting to piggyback on her older sisters' fame. She even considered using her first and middle name as a stage name to differentiate herself from the Olsen twins when she was an aspiring child actor.
"I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old," she told Glamour UK in April 2021. "I don't know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age. It had to do with my own insecurities, but I was 10. So I don't know how much I processed, but I did think, 'I'm going to be Elizabeth Chase when I become an actress.'"
Ultimately, Elizabeth established her own place in Hollywood, with her given name. She mad her film debut in the 2011 thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene and has starred in several films including, Kill Your Darlings, Godzilla and Very Good Girls. She joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015, appearing in several superhero films and earning an Emmy-nomination for her leading role in the television series WandaVision last year.
Over the years, Elizabeth has received valuable career advice from Mary-Kate and Ashley, who are now 35 and have left acting for the fashion industry. Elizabeth—who in June 2021 revealed that she and her longtime partner Robbie Arnett had secretly married—particularly admires the way they have navigated their life in the spotlight while maintaining their privacy.
"There are always ways you can be private—my sisters are intimately private and I respect that," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018. "They showed me that you can be private, but also accessible to journalists, for those reasons. It's helpful that I learnt my value system from them."