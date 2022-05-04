Elizabeth Olsen Recalls Being “Spoiled” By Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Watch : Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She's Married

Growing up as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's little sister certainly came with some advantages

Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she got lots of attention from the famous twins when she was younger, as her older sisters often competed for her affection.

"It's an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twins," she told Harper's Bazaar UK in a profile published May 5. "If I was spoiled by one, the other one wanted to match it. I loved it."

By the time Elizabeth was born in 1989, Mary-Kate and Ashley were already household names, thanks to their shared role as Michelle Tanner on the hit ABC sitcom Full House. The 33-year-old said she knew she also wanted to get into acting at a young age, but following in her sisters' success was a daunting feat.

"I always knew that it was what I wanted to do, I just had a lot of insecurities about wanting to do it," she shared. "I've always felt that presence, which made me work harder, and maybe have a chip on my shoulder to be over-prepared and disciplined, so I could feel like I'm really earning it.'