Eccentric Billionaire Elon Musk to Have His Own Docu-Series

Watch : Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44 BILLION

The world's richest person is headed to television.

The BBC has announced plans for a documentary series about Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk, according to Deadline.

Tentatively titled The Elon Musk Show, the three-part series "has interviewed family members, close friends and business associates of the Tesla tycoon, who tell the intimate story of his journey to becoming the globe's wealthiest person and one of its most controversial."

The series will include "extensive and unseen archive from his time in Silicon Valley," tracing Musk's path from start-up hot shot to controversial mogul with a net worth of almost $220 billion.

"There is no getting away from Elon Musk," said directors Marian Mohamed and Jeremy Llewellyn Jones.

The series comes at a time when Musk has been busy making headlines. Last month, the SpaceX founder purchased Twitter for a staggering $44 billion. The deal, which is expected to close later this year, will make Twitter a privately held company.