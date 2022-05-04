RHOBH's Sutton & Crystal Weigh in on Erika Jayne's "Disrespectful" Behavior Amid Garcelle Feud

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have got each other's backs. Well, not everyone's.
RHOBH stars Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff gave their two cents about Erika Jayne's ongoing feud with co-star Garcelle Beauvais in an exclusive interview with E! News at the launch of the new SUTTON cashmere line on May 3.
The drama began after Garcelle unfollowed Erika on Instagram earlier this year. In April, she posted a clip from the RHOBH season 12 trailer, in which she tells Erika, "I don't have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own," using the clip to tie in promotion for her new book, Love Me As I Am.
In retort, Erika shared an Instagram Story showing Garcelle's book in the trash captioned, "@Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I'm sure you'll see this."
"I did not like that," Sutton told E! News about Erika's video. "I think that when a cast member works really hard on something in their personal life, and they share it with all the cast members, to throw something in the trash, it's ridiculously disrespectful."
Crystal agreed, telling E! News, "Sometimes things are unnecessary, and that was one of them. And I think we all should just support each other and, I don't know. It's never easy to walk out with your friends."
As for Crystal's current status with Erika? "I get along with everyone on the show," she said. "I think that's pretty rare."
But when it comes to Sutton, Erika isn't the co-star she has been "on the fence about." She revealed to E! News the reason why Lisa Rinna didn't get an invite to last night's launch event.
"Lisa and I have this weird relationship where I actually, really love her," said Sutton. "But, I want to hate her. But I can't do it. But that's not why I didn't invite her. Really, this was supposed to be very, very small, that's all. This is not supposed to be a big event."
In attendance at the launch was Garcelle, supporting her co-star and friend alongside Crystal. But the trio's current good standing isn't indicative of what's in store for RHOBH season 12.
"It doesn't indicate anything except that Crystal and I really care about Sutton," Garcelle told E! News. "The thing I always say, we don't get enough credit for being women of a certain age. You know, looking amazing and also running businesses. So anytime I can support that, I do."
Sutton did drop a few hints about her storyline this season, sharing that fans can expect to see her go through "another learning curve," along with another surprise.
"You get to see my son. Hopefully, they'll show him, I never know, which is really cool," Sutton shared. "But at least I got to film with him, which is really neat. My daughter filmed again, she's such a gift. And, you know, I make mistakes. Yeah, we all make mistakes."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past seasons now on Peacock.
