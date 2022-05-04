RHOBH's Sutton & Crystal Weigh in on Erika Jayne's "Disrespectful" Behavior Amid Garcelle Feud

Watch : RHOBH EXCLUSIVE Trailer Debut: Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have got each other's backs. Well, not everyone's.

RHOBH stars Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff gave their two cents about Erika Jayne's ongoing feud with co-star Garcelle Beauvais in an exclusive interview with E! News at the launch of the new SUTTON cashmere line on May 3.

The drama began after Garcelle unfollowed Erika on Instagram earlier this year. In April, she posted a clip from the RHOBH season 12 trailer, in which she tells Erika, "I don't have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own," using the clip to tie in promotion for her new book, Love Me As I Am.

In retort, Erika shared an Instagram Story showing Garcelle's book in the trash captioned, "@Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I'm sure you'll see this."

"I did not like that," Sutton told E! News about Erika's video. "I think that when a cast member works really hard on something in their personal life, and they share it with all the cast members, to throw something in the trash, it's ridiculously disrespectful."