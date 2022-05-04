The Most Shocking Moments From Amber Heard's Testimony During Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Watch : 5 SHOCKING Moments From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and abuse.

Amber Heard is ready to have her voice heard.

On May 4, the actress took the stand and began testifying in a Virginia courtroom as part of Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit against her. Heard is also countersuing Depp seeking $100 million in damages. Before discussing her relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean star, Heard was asked to share why she was in court.

"I am here because my ex-husband is suing me for an op-ed I wrote," she said. "I struggle to find the words on how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything here with people that I knew—some well, some not."

Heard added, "This is the most painful and difficult thing I've ever gone through for sure." Back in 2018, Heard wrote an essay for the Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Although the article never mentioned Depp by name, his attorneys previously said in court documents that Heard's op-ed was all part of an "elaborate hoax."