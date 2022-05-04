WATCH LIVE

Johnny Depp Defamation Trial
Exclusive

The Courtship First Look: See Nicole Remy Say a Tearful Goodbye to One Suitor

One of The Courtship contestants appears to break Lady Nicole Remy's heart in E! News' exclusive preview. Watch the heart-wrenching clip.

By Brett Malec May 04, 2022 7:13 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesUSA NetworkNBCU
Watch: "The Courtship" Bachelorette Nicole Remy Dishes on New Show!

It looks like Lady Nicole Remy is headed for heartbreak.

E! News has an exclusive first look at the May 4 episode of USA's Regency-era dating competition series The Courtship.

"I don't know what that is but that's not love," Nicole says in the preview with tears in her eyes. "I'm just so confused."

The source of her pain appears to be contestant Lincoln Chapman, who isn't ready to make a big commitment.

Lincoln tells Nicole, "Every morning I wake up and I've been trying to convince myself I'm ready, been trying to force myself to get to where I know you wanted me to be...And I don't know if I can do that."

The news immediately makes Nicole cry. "I feel like he's being a bit cowardly right now," she says in a confessional.

"This hurts so much," she tells Lincoln. "This is like breaking my heart."

When he tells her "I don't know what to say," she sobs, "I don't want to say goodbye to you, Lincoln."

photos
The Courtship: Meet the Suitors

Don't miss The Courtship tonight, May 4, at 11 p.m. on USA to find out if this is really Lincoln's final goodbye.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Cattrall Reveals the Plot That Made Her Walk Away from SATC

2

Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Drake Claps Back at Critic Who Made Fun of Son Adonis

(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Cattrall Reveals the Plot That Made Her Walk Away from SATC

2

Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Drake Claps Back at Critic Who Made Fun of Son Adonis

4

Lili Reinhart Slams “Starving” Celebs at Met Gala

5

Pregnant Sophie Turner Breaks Her Silence on Baby No. 2 With Joe Jonas