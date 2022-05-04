Why Jessica Biel Relates to Her Character in Hulu's Candy

Watch : Jessica Biel Goes Dark & Grim in Hulu's Candy

Jessica Biel is channeling her dark side.

Typically happy-go-lucky Jessica stars as Candy Montgomery, a miserable 1980s housewife and mother, in Hulu's upcoming drama series, Candy. The series is based on a real woman accused of brutally killing her friend with an ax. And though the actress' counterpart is nothing like herself, Jessica revealed how she was able to relate to Candy in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop.

"As we started to get into it and started to really understand who these characters are, just the pathology of what it was like to be a woman back then in the '80s, I think I was really able to empathize with these women," she explained. "I could see myself struggling with some of the same issues that they're struggling with."

Jessica is married to Justin Timberlake and they share kids, one-year-old Phineas, and Silas who is seven years old.

She continued, "The pressure of being a woman and trying to do it all with a smile on your face, family pressures and work pressures and everything. I feel that."

In the upcoming series—starring Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza—Candy searches for freedom from her life as the pressure to conform builds within her. But things take a turn for the deadly.