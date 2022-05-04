Glenn Close Was "Dying" to See Pete Davidson and Meet Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala 2022 MUST-SEE Moments: Kim Kardashian, Lizzo & More!

It's the celebrity friendship we never knew we needed.

During a recent episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Glenn Close spoke about her surprising bond with Pete Davidson.

So how did Close become, um, close with Davidson in the first place? It all started in January when the actress and the Saturday Night Live star had a conversation for Variety's "Actor on Actors" series, where they spoke about their lives and careers.

"They said that Pete Davidson wanted me to interview him, and I said, 'What?'" Close recalled. "And we ended up doing this, you know as everyone was doing Zoom, video together and we had the best time…and we stayed friends."

The rest, as they say, is history. "There are things about Pete that I really love and it's, you know, he's great to be around," she continued, "I so respect the way he talks about what he's going through, and you know, just that alone has I'm sure helped millions of people."