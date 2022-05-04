The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip's Wild Season 2 Trailer Is Here

Watch : 6 Mother's Day Gifts for Real Housewives Superfans

Some of the most iconic Housewives stars are headed to Peacock for a summer of fun. Only this time, there's a twist.

The trailer for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season two is here! Unlike last season's lineup of current stars, this time, it's all about the Bravo franchise's ex-wives. Returning to Dorinda Medley's iconic Bluestone Manor in the Berkshires, eight Housewives alumni get together for a week full of drama.

Joining Dorinda this season are The Real Housewives of New York City's Jill Zarin, Atlanta's Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, and Beverly Hills stars Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong.

"Why did I just realize that none of us are no longer on any of our shows?" Eva asks in the season two first look trailer. "We're the ex-wives club!"

The girls' Berkshires getaway features wholesome matching pajamas and sleepovers, as well as more, er, adult activities such as partying makes, vibrator demonstrations, talks bout "manginas," and more.