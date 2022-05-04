The Bachelor's Catherine and Sean Lowe Share Star Wars and Marvel Clothes for the Family

We interviewed Catherine and Sean Lowe because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Sean and Catherine are paid spokespeople for Amazon Essentials. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
What do The Bachelor, Star Wars, Mickey Mouse, and Marvel have in common? A lot more than you may have realized, actually. All of those franchises have devoted fan bases that span generations. That's why it was a no-brainer for Catherine and Sean Lowe to team up with Amazon Essentials, a brand that recently collaborated with Disney to curate a collection of clothes for the whole family.
Catherine explained, "Having options for the whole family and just shopping in one place is so important for us. Parents are busy and this is just so easy and quick. We are all so happy with the products too. It's a win for all of us."
The Bachelor franchise favorites have three children, Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia, so there's something for everybody from Amazon Essentials. Yes, even the parents. Catherine shared, "Samuel is getting into Baby Yoda, which is really fun because I was a Star Wars nerd as a kid. And so seeing how it's coming back into the kids' lives is really fun for us to share."
Sean added, "Our family loves Marvel right now. Our kids are at an age where Mickey Mouse is a huge deal. Every night, before bedtime, we wind down and chill on the couch with some Mickey Mouse on TV. They absolutely love it."
Whether you're a kid or just a kid at heart, the Amazon Essentials Disney collaboration has affordable and fun clothing options for you to fan out. The Lowes dished on teaming up with the brand, their favorite fandoms, and a special event that they recently hosted.
E!: What do you guys love about shopping at Amazon?
CL: I think everybody loves the convenience of shopping at Amazon. They also have a crazy amount of options. With Amazon Essentials, everything's super affordable. And of course, since it's Amazon, it arrives really quickly on your doorstep. So, that is something that is hugely important to me, which I think covers all the bases. It's affordable. It comes quickly. And there's a ton of options.
E!: What do you love about Amazon Essentials specifically?
SL: For me, I love their t-shirts. I wear t-shirts every day. I found a really great t-shirt that I love from Amazon Essentials and I make it easy for myself. I ordered it in every color. They're easy to replace, which is convenient and I trust that the quality is going to be great every time. It doesn't get any easier for me.
CL: I personally love the options to coordinate clothes with my kids. There's a shirt that's Star Wars-themed that says "I am your father," which Sean has. Our boys have coordinating shirts that say "I am your son." I love the matching and I think it's so cute when the kids coordinate. The shirts fit very well too. They are a great quality.
Mia and I get to do some Minnie Mouse coordination together. She's in a super big Minnie Mouse phase, so the Disney Collection on Amazon is super fun for our family. I get to revisit some of my childhood favorites and I love seeing my kids like some of those same things.
E!: Are the kids into picking out their clothes yet? Or are you still acting as their stylists?
CL: They just started getting into that. I kind of have to mourn that loss a bit because I love dressing my kids. I appreciate the interest and I want to encourage them to be independent though. Samuel loves dressing himself. I compromise by picking the options for him to choose from, so he gets to make the final decision, but I still get to pick some clothes. He loves to put on this one Luke Skywalker shirt by himself when he gets dressed. It's a real proud moment for him. Now, I don't get to pick out his outfits, unless it's for a special occasion or holiday.
E!: What are some specific Amazon Essential products that you guys love?
CL: We live in the t-shirts. There's this really cute one that the boys like wearing in the morning. It's a Mickey Mouse long sleeve set. We love anything that's a t-shirt or loungewear. My daughter and I love wearing Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck. Mia has these really cute pants with designs on them that go well with all of her Disney tops. I love to put those on her. They have some great long sleeve shirt options too.
E!: You guys hosted an Amazon essentials event and you brought in a bunch of your favorite characters into the mix. Tell me about the event
CL: We invited our friends, neighbors, and people from school. They all got to take Amazon Essentials stuff from the party too. There were games including cornhole and Jumbo Jenga outside. And, of course, a lot of the parents stayed by the charcuterie board. It was really a fun reason to get together without the pressure of a holiday.
SL: I think when the parents got the invite, they were probably scratching their heads confused because this wasn't a birthday party. They were probably why we hosted a party in the middle of the week. But, once everyone was here, they immediately got it and just had fun because there was Disney stuff everywhere. Everyone is a fan of something Disney. They got to meet some new people and we got to bring them together thanks to Mickey Mouse.
