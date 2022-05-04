Counting On's Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu Welcome Baby Boy—Find Out His Name

You can count on the Duggar family to keep growing.
The newest arrival? On May 2, Jed Duggar and his wife Katey Nakatsu welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Truett Oliver Duggar.
"He's here!" Jed wrote on Instagram. "We love you so much, baby True!"
According to the former Counting On star, Truett means "warrior for Christ" while Oliver is a symbol of "peace." Baby True arrived at 6:34 p.m. weighing in at 8 lbs., 6 oz., and measuring 20.5 inches long.
As soon as the good news was revealed, several Duggar family members sent their well wishes in the comments section. "He is so adorable!! Congrats guys," Jill Dillard wrote. Hannah Duggar added, "Congratulations!!!! He is precious."
Jed and Katey also shared part of their birth story in a new YouTube video. In the clip, cameras rolled as Katey went to the hospital and was induced. Fans were also treated to a sneak peek into baby True's nursery.
Back in September, Jed and Katey confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram with a COVID-19 joke that didn't sit well with some fans.
"She tested positive, but not for COVID," Jed wrote online as his wife held up a sign that read "And then there were 3." The caption received backlash because nearly 650,000 Americans had died of COVID-19 at the time of the announcement.
The couple revealed the sex of their baby four months later with the help of a baseball bat and blue powder.
Jed and Katey married in April 2021. Unlike other family members, Jed kept much of his courtship with Katey private. In fact, he didn't announce his engagement and instead, shared wedding photos after they tied the knot.
At the time, Jed expressed how grateful he was to have found someone special in his life.
"For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be," he wrote online. "God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey! We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing! I'm so grateful God brought Katey into my life."