WATCH LIVE

Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Selena Gomez Jokes She's "Totally Fine Being Single" in Hilarious TikTok

Selena Gomez poked fun at her single status in a TikTok that showed her surrounded by loving couples. Watch the extra relatable clip below!

By Emlyn Travis May 04, 2022 4:19 PMTags
Selena GomezTikTok
Watch: Selena Gomez CLEARS UP Relationship Status

We can't get enough of Selena Gomez's latest TikTok.

On May 3, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer, 29, showed off her comedy chops by posting a hilarious—and extremely relatable—video of herself poking fun at the unique joy of being single when all your friends are in loving relationships.  

In the clip, Selena can be seen sitting on a couch and shaking her head as she doggedly remarks, "No, I'm fine. I'm totally fine being single." 

"It's a real thing," the Only Murders in the Building star jokingly stressed about her current relationship status. "It's fine." 

However, it suddenly seemed like the actress' words might not be entirely truthful when she panned over to show what was happening on the other side of the couch. There, two separate couples can be seen lovingly cuddling up close and laughing with their significant others.  

After witnessing all that affection, the camera quickly snapped back to Selena, who appeared to be making a pointed effort to ignore the lovebirds.

read
Selena Gomez Confirms Her Relationship Status While Debuting New Hairstyle

Poking fun at being the odd one out, she gave them all a wary glance before the video ended. You can watch the clip in full here.

This isn't the first time Selena has joked about being single on TikTok. In March, she posted a video of herself lip-synching to King Nas' viral audio, which features a man listing off multiple compliments in an attempt to convince a woman to give him a chance while she remains uninterested. 

Selena leaned into that lack of enthusiasm in her performance, rolling her eyes as she reacted to the audio of the man buttering her up with comments about her "smile" and "personality." 

"Maybe this is why I'm single," she captioned the clip. "Don't believe a damn word." 

Trending Stories

1

Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Kim Cattrall Shares the Reason She Wasn't on And Just Like That

3

Lili Reinhart Slams “Starving” Celebs at Met Gala

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Kim Cattrall Shares the Reason She Wasn't on And Just Like That

3

Lili Reinhart Slams “Starving” Celebs at Met Gala

4

Kaley Cuoco Confirms New Romance With Tom Pelphrey

5

Pregnant Sophie Turner Breaks Her Silence on Baby No. 2 With Joe Jonas