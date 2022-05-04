Amazon Secret Beauty Sale: Major Discounts on Grande Cosmetics, Laneige, Oribe, StriVectin and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I'm not going to lie. It seems like I have an Amazon package showing up at my doorstep practically every day (because I do). It's just so easy to shop at Amazon and those affordable finds are can be tough to resist. Who doesn't love a good deal, right? And every once in a while Amazon has sales on some of its most popular products, which again, are hard to pass up. Right now, there's a secret sale on beauty products.
You can get major discounts on so many skincare and makeup products from Grande Cosmetics, Laneige, Oribe, StriVectin, Perricone MD, Deborah Lippman, and more of your favorite brands. And, of course, we can't forget about that super quick Amazon Prime shipping. What a game-changer. Shop these beauty products that Amazon quietly put on sale..... before they sell out.
Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Masks With Volcanic Cluster
This has been one of my go-to face masks for years. It's great to clear up congested skin without irritating my face. I use it about once a week and I always make sure to never run out of it.
It's also been recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley. A fan of the mask shared, "This mask is literally my holy grail, I use it twice a week and its amazing, is glides on slowly and you only have to keep it on for 10 minutes to see such a difference in your skin, its literally so smooth after using it and I notice that my skin has gotten healthier and brighter since I have been using Innisfree Products."
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Set
The Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray cannot be beat. It's great for a boost of volume, to hold your style after using the curling iron, and to amplify your natural texture. This is one of my must-haves for sure. Plus, it smells incredible. Whenever I curl my hair, I use this spray to lock the look in place and it makes a huge difference with the staying power of my style. This set has a full-size spray, a mini, and a mini dry shampoo (which I also adore). You can never go wrong when you shop Oribe.
This product has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Hands down the BEST product I have ever purchased. IN. MY. LIFE! I have super thin, fine hair and have always searched for something to make my hair look semi-normal...this is it! After curling, I spray a generous amount all through my hair and brush it out. My hair looks like it has tripled in volume and it lasts all day long. It's not super touchable soft, but definitely better than hair spray."
Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA Conditioning Peptide Mascara, Volumizing, Lengthening, Buildable Formula, Waterproof
If you want a natural-looking lift, this mascara is great. If you want to go for the volume, this mascara is easily buildable without getting clumpy. You have possibilities with this one!
This mascara has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper gushing, "I am rather impressed with this mascara, as it has absolutely zero clumps. Even with a couple layers, it creates a very natural look and it's hard to tell (at least for my husband, lol) that I have mascara on, but my lashes look GREAT. This is the third product I'm using by this company, and I am very happy."
StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle SD Advanced PLUS Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate for Wrinkles and Stretch Marks with Collagen-Targeting Technology
According to StriVectin, this super concentrated moisturizing cream can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and stretch marks in just two week.
A longtime fan of the product said, "I have used this product for years. I am 93 years old and my face is not as wrinkled as much as younger women. I occasionally have compliments. My dermatologist told me that I had "good skin."
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream
The brand claims that this cream tightens and lifts the skin on your neck and chest when you use this on a regular basis.
This cream has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I am FIFTY and live for this product! If I were stuck on a desert island this would be one of the things I would have to have with me!" Another said, "Love this product. All my buddies are getting surgery to lift their necks. For now I'm able to wait!"
Grande Cosmetics GrandePRIMER Pre-Mascara Lengthener & Thickener
If you want to give your lashes an extra boost, use a primer before applying mascara. The brand claims that this one conditions and thickens lashes to boost the life of your mascara.
An Amazon customer raved, "I tell EVERYONE about this primer. I use an eyelash curler but my lashes will not keep a curl when I add mascara. I was using waterproof as my base coat because that helped, but waterproof is a pain to take off. This stuff holds the curl and adds so much thickness to my lashes. Highly recommend if your lashes go straight when you apply mascara! I can't praise this product enough!!"
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLIPS Plumper
The brand claims that this product plumps your lips with volume when you continually use it. I love the super hydrating formula and the beautiful shades, which look great on their own or over a matte lipstick and lip liner.
A shopper said, "I did not expect to be so impressed with this product. Have used it for a couple weeks now and I definitely notice a difference. It has healed my dry cracked peeling lips and help them feel pump and beautiful! Definitely a more gentle lip plumper for those of us who have highly sensitive skin. Will buy again, definitely recommend!!!"
Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum: Hydrate, Extend Makeup, Visibly Smooth and Glowy Skin
This serum is great for a gorgeous glow. Put it on your bare skin or you can mix it in with your go-to moisturizer or foundation for an all-over, natural-looking glow that isn't glittery.
"LANEIGE Glowy Makeup Serum is super dewy and hydrating. It helps keep makeup in place all day and creates the perfect finish. It is sort of thick but absorbs pretty fast and results in feeling lightweight. The serum also makes my face feel softer and smoother especially under makeup. A few drops really goes a long way," a fan of the serum shared.
Perricone MD No Makeup Blush
Don't sleep on the Perricone MD No Makeup product range. These products deliver such a natural look, especially this blush. You only need to use a teeny bit to see results. These bottles last for a long time and the results are amazing.
"This blush was a great purchase. Very natural looking when applied to your cheeks. Color is great. I would buy it again," a shopper said. Another shared, "This I really like. I never wear makeup but if I'm going out I can add a little to base and it gives a healthy sun kissed look."
Innisfree My Real Squeeze Face Sheet Mask
These sheet masks are great to have on hand for a night or self-care. There are 12 in this set and they all target different skincare concerns.
A customer raved, "I really love this mask! With this I don't need to put anything on my face , I usually use this 5x a week and my face is never get better!"
Foreo Luna 3 for Normal, Combination and Sensitive Skin, Smart Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush for Spa at Home
Get an effective, yet gentle, face washing experience when you use this electronic cleansing tool. It's easy to use, the battery lasts for a long time, and it's super hygienic to keep clean since it's made from a silicone material.
This comes in three colors and it has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I saw improvement in my skin with only two uses. Leave my skin clean and soft." Someone else raved, "This is amazing. My skin feels so much better since switching from my other facial brush which was way to harsh on my skin. Super easy to clean and holds a charge for so long. I'd definitely recommend this to anyone."
Perricone MD No Makeup Highlighter
This is another Perricone MD product that you just have to try. If you want a natural-looking, lit-from-within highlight, check this one out. A little goes a long way with this product and it never looks streaky or sparkly. I highly recommend it!
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Set, Treatment Enriched Formula for Nail Health, Wear, and Shine, Vegan, No Animal Testing
If your schedule is too packed to make it to the nail salon, give yourself a gel manicure at home with one of these sets. There are multiple color combinations to choose from.
There are eight different sets to choose from. A fan of the products said, "Love this set! Colors are so modern! Worth every penny. Polish stays on forever."
If you're looking for more great beauty deals, you can get $101 worth of Lancôme anti-aging skincare products for just $46.