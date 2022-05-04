This Is Us Cast Says Teary Goodbyes After Final Day of Filming

Watch : This Is Us: Chrissy Metz & Chris Sullivan Look Back on 6-Year Journey

Get out the tissues: This Is Us is wrapping up.

As the NBC series draws to an emotional close, the cast is saying goodbye to the place they've called their home for more than five years.

On May 3, Mandy Moore shared an Instagram photo of the This Is Us set, captioning it, "Last day of work. The greatest sixyears at the best job I've ever had. Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude (and definitely lots of tears)."

And on-screen couple Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown hugged each other tight in a selfie, writing, "We just wrapped our last scene together of the series."

Milo Ventimiglia took a different approach, taking his Instagram followers behind the scenes and introducing them to the people who make the magic happen. From the hair and makeup department to the sound techs, Milo went around the set one by one to give the crew credit for their work over the past six years.

He ended his day on the set by telling fans, "Thank you for being a part of the journey. Thank you for being around for it all. Hope you've all enjoyed it."