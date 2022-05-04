Kim Kardashian Had the Best Reaction After Being Gifted Jar of Marilyn Monroe’s Hair

Watch : Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe at Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian now has a piece of Marilyn Monroe with her forever.

Prior to wearing the late singer's iconic dress to the 2022 Met Gala, the Kardashians star, 41, was gifted a lock of Monroe's hair from the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum headquarters in Orlando, Fla.

"Oh, my God, I'm literally going to do some crazy voodoo s--t [to] channel her," Kardashian joked. "This is so special to me. Thank you so much. This is so cool. Wow, this is sleeping with me every night."

She then appeared to turn to boyfriend Pete Davidson and said, "Sorry babe."

The SKIMS CEO attended the fashion's biggest night on May 2 wearing the Bob Mackie-designed dress that Monroe wore when she famously sang "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Though she made it look easy as she strutted down the red carpet with Davidson, Kardashian had to go on a strict no-carb and no-sugar diet to be able to fit into the garment, revealing that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to achieve the look.