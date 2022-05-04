See North West and Penelope Disick Celebrate Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell's Birthday

All the girls stepping out for a
public affair birthday bash!
Jessica Simpson's eldest daughter Maxwell—who turned 10 on May 1—celebrated in style with a birthday party alongside some of her closest friends and family. As shared to the "Public Affair" singer's Instagram Stories on May 4, Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 8 and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope Disick, 9, were among the celebratory partygoers.
In case you missed it: In early April, Jessica shared the story behind Maxwell and North becoming BFFs. The two met while playing basketball on a team that was coached by her husband Eric Johnson, and their friendship grew because they lived close to each other.
"One of Maxwell's best friends is North," she told Us Weekly. "And so, watching North, she is amazing, she is a great kid, and she will be a part of the change in this world. Her and Maxwell alone."
In a birthday shoutout to her now 10-year-old, Jessica—who is also mom to Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3—expanded on her sentiment about Maxwell's bright future.
"How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!?" she wrote alongside a May 3 Instagram photo of Maxwell surrounded by stuffed animals. "We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family."
Adding that Maxwell is a "precious LOVER OF LIFE," she continued, "Maxi can transform anyone's subconscious random judgements or biased opinions in less than 3 minutes. It blows my mind on the daily."
But that's not the only thing that may blow your mind. For pics from Maxwell's party, keep reading: