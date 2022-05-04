See North West and Penelope Disick Celebrate Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell's Birthday

Watch : Jessica Simpson's Daughter Is BFFs With THIS Kardashian Kid

All the girls stepping out for a public affair birthday bash!



Jessica Simpson's eldest daughter Maxwell—who turned 10 on May 1—celebrated in style with a birthday party alongside some of her closest friends and family. As shared to the "Public Affair" singer's Instagram Stories on May 4, Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 8 and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope Disick, 9, were among the celebratory partygoers.



In case you missed it: In early April, Jessica shared the story behind Maxwell and North becoming BFFs. The two met while playing basketball on a team that was coached by her husband Eric Johnson, and their friendship grew because they lived close to each other.



"One of Maxwell's best friends is North," she told Us Weekly. "And so, watching North, she is amazing, she is a great kid, and she will be a part of the change in this world. Her and Maxwell alone."



In a birthday shoutout to her now 10-year-old, Jessica—who is also mom to Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3—expanded on her sentiment about Maxwell's bright future.