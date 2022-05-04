Man Arrested for Attacking Dave Chappelle Onstage During Performance at Hollywood Bowl

Dave Chappelle faced a scary incident during his live show in Los Angeles.
While the comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, May 3, a man seated in the audience rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident to E! News Wednesday, May 4, stating that the suspect was armed with a replica gun. The LAPD has since identified the 23-year-old man, named Isaiah Lee, who was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and transported to a local hospital for treatment after the incident. His bail has been set at $30,000.
Authorities previously confirmed to NBC Los Angeles that Chappelle was not injured during the incident, while Lee was taken to the hospital with "superficial injuries" after venue security stepped in to help Chappelle.
Chappelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest. Earlier in the night, fellow comedian Chris Rock took the stage to perform at the venue.
It's been just over a month since Rock experienced his own onstage incident at the 2022 Oscars. While at the March 27 award show, Will Smith took the stage and slapped Rock after he made a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith. He has since resigned from the Academy and has been banned from the ceremony for 10 years.
As for Tuesday's attack on Chappelle, the comedian—whose Netflix special previously received backlash due to jokes about the transgender community—has yet to address the incident publicly.
After the event, the Netflix Is a Joke Twitter account wrote in part, "Another *ridic* evening of legends tonight at @DaveChapelle & Friends at the Hollywood Bowl!"