Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage During Performance at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles

Watch : Dave Chappelle Speaks Out After Netflix Special Backlash

Dave Chappelle faced a scary incident during his live show in Los Angeles.

While the comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, May 3, an unidentified man seated in the audience rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident to NBC Los Angeles early Wednesday, May 4, stating that the suspect was armed with a replica gun that—when discharged correctly—ejects a knife blade. While it's not known whether the suspect attempted to use the weapon, authorities did confirm that Chappelle was not injured during the incident.

After the suspect tackled Chappelle, venue security stepped in to detain the suspect, who LAPD said sustained "superficial injuries" and was taken to the hospital.

Chapelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest. Earlier in the night, fellow comedian Chris Rock took the stage to perform at the venue.