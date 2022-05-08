Raise a Glass to Nick Jonas and John Varvatos' Summer Essentials

We interviewed Nick Jonas and John Varvatos because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hot temperatures with a nice glass of tequila? As Nick Jonas likes to sing, "This is heaven!"
With the countdown to summer officially on, it's more than appropriate to think about outdoor BBQs, concerts and maybe even a trip to somewhere special. Fortunately, Nick, John Varvatos and their tequila company are here to help.
On May 5, Villa One Tequila launched "Your Villa One", the second edition of their successful "Life As It Should Be" contest; this time asking fans to share the physical place and the people they are with when they feel their happiest for the chance to win a dream getaway to a destination that brings that vision to life.
"It can be anything from a tropical beach vacation with a partner, a ski trip with friends or family, or a remote cabin in the woods to unplug and reconnect with nature," Nick said in a statement. "Wherever that place is, we are excited to help people make their ‘Villa One' a reality. After the past few years, finding and experiencing that place feels more relevant than ever."
And regardless of if you win or lose, Nick and John are sharing a few products that can make your summer one to remember. From a nice bottle of Villa One tequila to a popcorn worth snacking on, their satisfying picks below are hard to resist.
Villa One Silver Tequila
"Tequila is always my go-to spirit, especially during summer," Nick said. "What better time to bring out Villa One for some margaritas or palomas."
JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
"This is going everywhere with me this summer so I can share my playlists with friends," John said. "Waterproof, killer sound and holds a charge for 12 hours. Get ready to ROCK!"
Rob’s Backstage Popcorn
"Rob's Backstage Popcorn is the perfect snack to have on deck for any BBQs, pool parties or beach trips," Nick said. "It is a crowd favorite."
Oru Beach Light Folding Kayak
"Take it to the beach or lake. It only weighs 26 lbs. and folds and fits in the back of any SUV and most cars," John said. "If you think folding kayaks can't be that strong, think again. Tests show at 20,000 folds, it shows no signs of weakening. Not sure I'll ever get near that number of trips….but I want to try."
PXG/Golf Equipment
"I'm excited to get back on the golf course this summer," Nick teased, "and PXG carries excellent quality equipment."
Villa One Reposado Tequila
"This is my favorite expression of Villa One and award-winning to boot," John said. "Do the taste test! This will be your favorite too!"
Linkee Board Game
"One of my favorite board games!" Nick proclaimed. "It is perfect to play with family and friends indoors for any rainy summer days."
OTD Natural Denim Carpenter Pant
"Made from Japanese seed denim, this incredible pant will be my go to with everything this summer," John said. "The fit is unisex, so everyone can have great style."
Sunglasses
"Sunglasses are a must!" Nick argued. "Whether it is my one of my favorite pairs of Gentle Monster or classic Ray-Bans, they are a summer staple."
Schwinn Huron Beach Cruiser
"I love this bike for the city or the beach," John said. "It's got Shimano 7 speed gears to pretty much take you anywhere and it's not tough on your back because you are sitting upright."
