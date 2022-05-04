See Leonardo DiCaprio Praise Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi During Met Gala After-Party

Leonardo DiCaprio told Jacob Elordi his true thoughts about Euphoria at a Met Gala after-party. See what Leonardo had to say about the HBO show.

By Kelly Gilmore May 04, 2022 2:53 AMTags
Leonardo DiCaprioMet GalaCelebritiesEuphoriaJacob Elordi
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Fans are euphoric about this interaction between Leonardo DiCaprio and Jacob Elordi.

Leonardo proved he not only has incredible talent, but also incredible taste, as the Titanic actor gave actor Jacob a glowing review of his show Euphoria during a Met Gala after-party.

The pair crossed paths at the "After" party at Casa Cipriani, as seen in a video shared by TikTok user @deannamarienyc. Jacob and Leonardo are seen shaking hands before Leonardo says, "The show's amazing."

An eyewitness confirmed to E! News that Leo was in attendance at the party, as well as Gigi Hadid, Jared Leto, Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss, Miss USA Elle Smith and more stars.

Naturally, fans took to the comment section to relish in the celebrity crossover, with one user writing, "Love them both," and another adding, "NO WAYYY."

And it's not the first time Leonardo has declared his love for the hit HBO series. In a 2019 interview with Variety, the actor explained that he had just watched the first season of Euphoria, also adding at the time that the show was "amazing."

photos
Euphoria Season 2: Cast Statements on Controversial Moments

This year, it seems the Euphoria cast made their way into Leonardo's heart and onto the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

Jacob joined co-stars Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney at the May 2 celebration held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art—the first time any of them had attended the Met Gala.

And just like on their show, their outfit choices did not disappoint. For the occasion, Maude sported a sheer Miu Miu gown paired with a red lip and a diamond choker. Meanwhile, Sydney donned an elegant white detachable Tory Burch dress—which she later separated to reveal a shorter version. Jacob rocked an intricate Burberry suit decked in black sequins.

"It's a rite of passage," Sydney told Vogue in April of her plans to attend the Met Gala. "I've always seen the Met on TV or in pictures, and I never knew if I'd be able to touch that world. Now I am, and it's amazing."

Looks like the Euphoria cast kept the fun going once the gala ended, with Jacob winding up at the Casa Cipriani "After" party. "All the major supermodels from the Met went there," a source told E! News of the bash. "You could tell they all loved being together as a group and being part of the whole night together. The energy was nonstop and very true to form."

Mark Ronson kicked off the evening, with a later performance by SAINt JHN.

See more celebs at Met Gala after-parties below.

A DAY LIVING/TYRELL GITTENS for Combs Enterprises
Winnie Harlow

The model has a blast at the official MET Gala afterparty at Casa Cipriani where guest toasted with DeLeón Tequila and CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka.

Backgrid
Blake Lively

Hey, Upper East Siders. It looks like Lively made a bit of a wardrobe change for her appearance at a Met Gala after-party. After co-hosting the ball in a jaw-dropping Versace gown, the actress was spotted in this red showstopper.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com
Cardi B

The rapper, who wore Versace on the Met Ball red carpet, was living her best life while hosting her after-party with Playboy at the Standard.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Instead of attending a big bash, the SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live star (wearing Lahgo) grabbed some pizza and donuts.

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish

The Grammy winner, who wore a Gucci gown on the red carpet, looked happier than ever at the after-party at The Standard.

Backgrid
Bella Hadid

After hitting the red carpet in custom Burberry, the supermodel slipped into another sizzling number for the after-party at the New York club Zero Bond.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Olivia Rodrigo

Instead of giving fashion lovers deja vu and rewearing her purple Versace dress, the singer changed things up and sported a pink ensemble to the after-party at Zero Bond.

Backgrid
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

After rocking Thom Browne on the red carpet, Kravis kept the good times (and fashionable looks) going at the after-party.

Backgrid
Megan Thee Stallion

Don't stop these fierce ensembles, Megan Thee Stallion! The rapper changed out of her marvelous Moschino gown and into a black leather look for the after-party.

Backgrid
Kendall Jenner

Bible: The supermodel, who wore a black Prada gown on the red carpet, continued to slay as she left the after-party at Zero Bond in this sheer, lace stunner. 

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

The couple, who sported coordinating Valentino looks at the Met Ball, changed into a whole new set of outfits for the Ricardo Tisci after-party at Cipriani, where guests watched SAINt JHN—in a denim Gucci suit and Prada sneakers—perform. At one point, he brought out Jnr Choi to perform "To the Moon."

"Brooklyn and Nicola were in newlywed bliss," a source said, "they looked really happy and in their own world."

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock
Jared Leto

After twinning with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele on the red carpet, the actor changed into an all-black ensemble for an after-party at The Standard.

Backgrid
Lily James

Mamma Mia! How much do you love the actress' pink party dress?

Backgrid
Hailey Bieber

After donning a Saint Laurent dress for the red carpet, the model switched things up with a black blazer, matching shorts and a sparkly silver bralette.

ADayLiving
SAINt JHN

The rapper performed at the "After" party at Casa Cipriani, donning a denim ensemble and sunglasses for his show.

Backgrid
Kacey Musgraves

Break out your camera app. Because from the black Prada gown the singer wore on the red carpet to the green checkered ensemble she donned at the after-party, everything Musgraves wore was picture-perfect.

Backgrid
Laura Harrier

The actress was pretty in purple during the 2022 Met Gala after-party at Zero Bond.

Backgrid
Madelaine Petsch

For an after-party at the Standard Hotel, the Riverdale star was mesmerizing in Moschino.

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock
Justin Theroux

The actor looked sharp in his black velvet blazer, T-shirt and jeans at after-party at The Standard.

Rosalía

After going for a Givenchy gown on the red carpet, the singer changed into a new Givenchy dress, which she paired with a black blazer and matching boots.

Splash News
Camila Cabello

My oh my! Cabello pulled out another stunning piece for her Met after-party.

Backgrid
Karlie Kloss

The model looked beautiful in a blue Givenchy dress while attending the Ricardo Tisci after-party at Cipriani, which also attracted Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Lily AldridgeIrina Shayk, Winnie Harlow, Cara Delevingne and Miss USA's Elle Smith.

Backgrid
Winnie Harlow

"Just call this the supermodel party," a source told E! News of the Cipriani bash that saw Harlow choose a chic sheer mini dress. "All the major supermodels from the Met went there. You could tell they all loved being together as a group and being part of the whole night together." The source noted that the energy at the fête was "nonstop" and ample enough that many attendees continued on to an after-after party at 4 a.m.

NSchuster
Elle Smith & Adut Akech

The Miss USA winner, clad in a Bronx and Banco ‘fit, and the model hung out in the VIP area of Ricardo Tisci's party at Cipriani.

Backgrid
Danai Gurira

After wearing a breathtaking Head of State gown to the Met Gala, the Black Panther actress switched into in a ravishing red dress.

Backgrid
Joan Smalls

The supermodel turned New York City blocks into her runway in her blue ensemble.

Backgrid
La La Anthony

After hosting the Met Gala livestream for Vogue, the TV star continued to dazzle in a sheer blue lace look at the Met Gala after-party.

Rommel Demano for BFA
Andrew Warren & Gaia Matisse

The grandson of designer David Warren and the great-great-granddaughter of artist Henri Matisse attended the blond after-party.

Rommel Demano for BFA
Vanessa Axente

The model wowed in a white dress at the blond after-party.

Yvonne Tnt/ BFA for The Mark Hotel
Chloe Grace Moretz, Eileen Gu, HoYeon Jung & Janelle Monáe

After celebrating Fashion's Biggest Night, the stars grabbed a bite at The Mark Hotel.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2022 After-Parties: See the Looks
