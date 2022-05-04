Kaley Cuoco Seemingly Debuts New Romance With Tom Pelphrey 8 Months After Karl Cook Split

Watch : Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors

It appears that Kaley Cuoco's new relationship is truly taking off.

The Flight Attendant star seemed to confirm she has struck up a new romance with Mank's Tom Pelphrey, sharing pictures of the two in sweet moment on May 3.

"Life lately," Kaley captioned a carousel of Instagram photos, which included snaps with the Ozark actor. "'The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'"

One pic showed Tom planting a kiss on Kaley's cheek, while others featured them posing together in Polaroid photos.

Tom shared the same photo of their instant camera shots, captioning it with a quote that read in part, "Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don't know how to have it."